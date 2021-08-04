Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $7.47

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.75. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 171 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $33,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $18,270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $23,200,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.