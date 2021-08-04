Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 320,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 114,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

About Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

