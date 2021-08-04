Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Up 6.1%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $71.93. 4,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 774,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global-e Online stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

