Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 45.32%.

GIC traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. 51,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,018. Global Industrial has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

