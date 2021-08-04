Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMRE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $933.13 million, a P/E ratio of -90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.