Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.19. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

