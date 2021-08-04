Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Barclays

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.19. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.