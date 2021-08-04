Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0067

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $67,825.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00842715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00094397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

