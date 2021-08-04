Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 510,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,586,000 after purchasing an additional 161,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,400,000.

Shares of FINX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,503. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.78.

