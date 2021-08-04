Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Trading Down 2.2%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $65.08. 40,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 69,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.