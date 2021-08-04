Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Steven John Dichiaro Sells 6,383 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00.

NYSE GL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. 404,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

