Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

GMED traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 419,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75. Globus Medical has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

