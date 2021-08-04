Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89 to $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million from $925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.28 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.000 EPS.

GMED stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.53.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

