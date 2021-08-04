GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of GMS worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

