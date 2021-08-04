GNY Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. GNY has a total market cap of $75.00 million and $72,087.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GNY has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

