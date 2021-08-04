GoByte Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $450,477.09 and approximately $150.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

