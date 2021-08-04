GoHealth (GOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. GoHealth has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOCO shares. Truist cut their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

