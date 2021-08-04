GoldFund One Day Volume Hits $216.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 186% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $352,916.79 and approximately $216.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006321 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

