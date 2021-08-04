Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 2.24% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,283,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 211,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 290,532 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000.

GIGB stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.75. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $56.84.

