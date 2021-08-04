Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 10,736 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of The Hackett Group worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

HCKT stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

