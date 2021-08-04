Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 11,028 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Viad worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VVI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Viad by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Viad stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $918.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.02. Viad Corp has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

