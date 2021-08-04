Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 28,363 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $933.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

