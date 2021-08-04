Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,229 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Carriage Services worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,051.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:CSV opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $667.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

