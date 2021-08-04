Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 53,087 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $439.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 34.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.