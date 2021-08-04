Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 5,892 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 94,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $870.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

