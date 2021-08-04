Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 70,001 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,001 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 672,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $14,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.