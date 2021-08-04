Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 239,165 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 239,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.81% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

TBCP opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.