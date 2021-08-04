Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 241,262 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.37% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,179,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCR opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

