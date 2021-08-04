Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,320 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 182,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.