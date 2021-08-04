Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,544 Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Insteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after buying an additional 65,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $760.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

