Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 813.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Hookipa Pharma worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $12,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 63.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

