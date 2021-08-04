Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of SI-BONE worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $3,779,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIBN stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

