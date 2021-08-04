Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 1,060.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rush Street Interactive worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 354,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -975.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

