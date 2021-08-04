Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 11,491 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 170.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $121,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

GXC stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $107.93 and a 12-month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.