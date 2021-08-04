Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 126,948 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 1,060.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rush Street Interactive worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 354,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 78,780 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $281,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE RSI opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -975.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

