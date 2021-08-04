Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 19,013 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Akouos worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75. Akouos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.