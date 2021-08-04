Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 32,358 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AssetMark Financial worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

