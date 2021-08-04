Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 64,340 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,340 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of U.S. Silica worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,343 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 460,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 450,596 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

SLCA opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $769.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.86 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

