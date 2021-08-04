Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 95,618 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 638.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of iCAD worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 8.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.76 million, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

