Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 122,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.