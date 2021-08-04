Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 240,124 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

