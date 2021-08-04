Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 242,868 Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 242,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 37.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 66,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

NYSE:ASAQ opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.