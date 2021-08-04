Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Tennant worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $19,687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.69.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

