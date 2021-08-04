Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of American Finance Trust worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 130.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $915.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

