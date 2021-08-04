Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atlas worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Atlas by 759.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 563,449 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 888.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

