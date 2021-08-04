Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 116.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,157 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OSBC opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $327.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

