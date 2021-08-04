Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 116.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,157 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSBC opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $327.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

