Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,001 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLI opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. Analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

