Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83.

