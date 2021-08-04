Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,800.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,310 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ocugen worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocugen alerts:

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,220 shares of company stock worth $2,003,372. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.